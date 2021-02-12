First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Flowserve worth $28,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Flowserve by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,254 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $2,075,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

