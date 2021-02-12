First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 417,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.94% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $38,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $38.96 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.