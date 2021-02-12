First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265,318 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $30,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Natixis lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,411 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 65,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

