First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $28.70 Million Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 294,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,698,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Arrow Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $108.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

