First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $34.91 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,907,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $454,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW opened at $298.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.51. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.