First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 607,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Royalty Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

