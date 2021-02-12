First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 223,043 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Jabil worth $37,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Jabil by 27,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Jabil by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Jabil by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,057 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

