First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 337,588 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 157.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,588 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $37,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,988 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $69,611,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $57,308,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $38,983,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $17,328,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

NYSE:NEP opened at $82.93 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

