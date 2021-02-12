First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 80,460 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,460 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $28,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

NetEase stock opened at $132.47 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $96.45.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

