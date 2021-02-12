First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,516 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of DaVita worth $35,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 67.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

NYSE:DVA opened at $113.33 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $125.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.