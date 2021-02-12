First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 387,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,642 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Hologic worth $28,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hologic by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Hologic by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 55.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,507,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 15.6% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 442,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 59,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,265 shares of company stock worth $2,318,904 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.