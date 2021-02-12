First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,428 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after buying an additional 3,490,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,218,000 after buying an additional 370,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after buying an additional 1,822,690 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,863,000 after buying an additional 436,619 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $124.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.46.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

