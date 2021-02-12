First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 155,558 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Seagate Technology worth $34,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX opened at $72.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $687,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $86,570,460.00. Insiders have sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.39.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

