First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,356 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $27,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,191,000 after buying an additional 186,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $22,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $769,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,778,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $936,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,939,578 shares of company stock valued at $112,482,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

