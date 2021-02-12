First Trust Advisors LP Sells 106,531 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 106,531 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Universal Health Services worth $36,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after purchasing an additional 318,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after purchasing an additional 202,325 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,996,000 after purchasing an additional 141,785 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,653,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $130.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.14 and its 200 day moving average is $121.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $143.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

