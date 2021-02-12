First Trust Advisors LP Sells 18,872 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,872 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Repligen worth $32,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Repligen by 56.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Repligen by 179.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 156,283 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 5.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after purchasing an additional 56,722 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Repligen by 215.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 50,595 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

Repligen stock opened at $223.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.29 and a 200-day moving average of $176.49. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $226.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at $47,068,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,833 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

