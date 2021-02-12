First Trust Advisors LP Sells 26,568 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,568 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of DexCom worth $35,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 50,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total transaction of $4,715,023.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock worth $31,527,737. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.78.

DexCom stock opened at $410.20 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

