First Trust Advisors LP Sells 42,095 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of KeyCorp worth $30,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,555,000 after acquiring an additional 949,194 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,701,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,943,000 after acquiring an additional 601,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.