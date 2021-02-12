First Trust Advisors LP Sells 867,058 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867,058 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $31,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,747,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,048,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,203,000 after buying an additional 107,980 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,794,000 after buying an additional 259,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 437,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $197.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.10. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.82.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

