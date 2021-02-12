First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $40,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 61,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR opened at $240.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

