First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $38,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST opened at $291.09 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $312.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.33 and a 200 day moving average of $281.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WST. KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

