First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

FCEF opened at $23.60 on Friday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.

