First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 4,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 22.86% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

