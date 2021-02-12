First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Down 56.8% in January

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the January 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FTRI stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.14% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

