First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 57.0% in January

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the January 14th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $55.07 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

