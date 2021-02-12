First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 57.0% in January

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the January 14th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $55.07 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.
