First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the January 14th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,365,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FCVT opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

