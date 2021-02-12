FirstEnergy (FE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.
Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
