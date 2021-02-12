FirstEnergy (FE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

