FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Shares Gap Down to $77.85

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.85, but opened at $75.00. FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) shares last traded at $78.45, with a volume of 519,876 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The firm has a market cap of £957.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

