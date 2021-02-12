FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Short Interest Up 177.7% in January

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a growth of 177.7% from the January 14th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

FMAC stock remained flat at $$11.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,169. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

