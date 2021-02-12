FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$165.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:FSV traded down C$2.01 on Friday, reaching C$189.56. 102,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,353. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$176.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$171.74. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$83.36 and a 52 week high of C$198.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

