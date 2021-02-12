Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $8.13 Billion Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,275,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580,700 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Apple worth $8,130,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.34 and its 200-day moving average is $120.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

