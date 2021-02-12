Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $15.44

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.44, but opened at $17.21. Fisker shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 298,141 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on FSR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

