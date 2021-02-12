Flash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $916.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Flash has a market cap of $5.58 million and $916.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flash has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.51 or 0.00280143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00104955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00080146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00092149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,511.96 or 0.99690275 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

