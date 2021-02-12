FLETA Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $241,594.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,337,082 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

