Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, an increase of 125.1% from the January 14th total of 68,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flex LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Flex LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Flex LNG by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Flex LNG by 6.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,798,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 170,043 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flex LNG stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.84. 41,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,739. Flex LNG has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $478.27 million, a PE ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLNG shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Danske raised Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

