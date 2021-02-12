FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.97. Approximately 10,509 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 9,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) by 293.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors owned 0.17% of FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

