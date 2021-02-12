FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 11,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 11,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 142,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 79,310 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period.

