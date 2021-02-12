FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVE) Trading 0.1% Higher

FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVE)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.69. 4,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 2,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVE) by 2,079.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.69% of FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.