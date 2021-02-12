FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.16

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.16 and traded as high as $95.75. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund shares last traded at $95.75, with a volume of 143,763 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average of $86.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESG. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

