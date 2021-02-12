FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLC) Trading 0.5% Higher

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLC) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $43.10. 6,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 6,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.