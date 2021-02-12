FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $46.62. 36,012 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 9,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLV. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 602.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 62,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares during the period.

