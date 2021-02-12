FLO Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. One FLO token can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. FLO has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $61,956.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO Token Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

