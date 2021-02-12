Flow (Dapper Labs) Reaches Market Capitalization of $341.04 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $341.04 million and $16.61 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be bought for $14.64 or 0.00030558 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flow (Dapper Labs) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.71 or 0.01101762 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006431 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.23 or 0.05792070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019752 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Flow (Dapper Labs)

FLOW is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow (Dapper Labs) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.