Flowchain (FLC) Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Flowchain has a market cap of $18,327.73 and $38,983.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00065903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $528.50 or 0.01104079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006422 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,768.72 or 0.05784051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00027283 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00035575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

