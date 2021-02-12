Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

