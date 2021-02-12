Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Down 65.7% in January

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the January 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.80. 31,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,090. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $111.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.49 and a 200 day moving average of $89.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDYPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

