Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FLUX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,194. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $201.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

