FlypMe Price Hits $0.0700 on Major Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $8,242.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00065714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.99 or 0.01084766 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.41 or 0.05682960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019359 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00035527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000193 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FYP is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.