Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 61.3%

Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS)’s share price shot up 61.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. 12,150,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 2,116,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.

Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

