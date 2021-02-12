Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) shot up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.27. 5,562,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 9,378,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

